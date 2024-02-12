A top Jewish group in Switzerland slams antisemitic poster purportedly by a local ski rental stand

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s main Jewish organization has denounced an antisemitic sign put up at a local ski shop near Davos, barring Jews from renting equipment from the store. The sign on Pischa Mountain railway above Davos, known for hosting the annual World Economic Forum, said the shop would no longer rent gear such as sleds, skis and snowshoes to “our Jewish brothers” after a series of “very annoying incidents” — including the theft of a sled. The owners of the store could not immediately be reached for comment. The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities on Monday condemned the incident. It was first reported in Swiss media after a social media post from Zurich city councilor Jehuda Spielman on Sunday.

