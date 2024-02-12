1 dead, 5 injured in New York subway shooting after fight breaks out on platform, law enforcement source says

By John Miller and Celina Tebor, CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) — One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx borough of New York after a fight broke out late Monday afternoon, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The shooter, described as wearing a red jacket and ski mask, opened fire on the passengers platform at Mt. Eden station after a fight, according to the source.

One person died at a hospital and the other five are hospitalized. One victim walked to the hospital, the law enforcement source said.

The shooter fled the scene, according to the source.

The shooting happened at the Jerome Avenue and Mt. Eden subway station and the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., a New York police spokesperson said earlier.

The New York Police Department is conducting an investigation at the station and the No. 4 line trains are bypassing the station in both directions, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

