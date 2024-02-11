White House national security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s national security spokesman John Kirby is getting an expanded role at the White House. Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and his role goes from a deputy assistant to the president to an assistant to the president. That’s according to a U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak about an appointment that has not been publicly announced and spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

