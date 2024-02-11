UK’s King Charles III sends message of thanks for support after revealing he has cancer

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has expressed his thanks for the messages of support he has received since he revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are “the greatest comfort and encouragement.” He says it is also heartening “to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.” The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

