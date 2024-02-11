The birth father of Geanna Bradley shares his final memories of his daughter

By Rona Navales

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — As more details surface from the murder investigation of 10-year-old Geanna Bradley, her birth father and loved ones gathered Friday night for a vigil honoring her life at Kapiolani Park.

Geanna’s father, Gerime Bradley, described his last moments with her from 2016. He had a supervised visitation with a case manager from Catholic Charities to see Geanna.

He remembered the two of them shopping and playing at Windward Mall. As they said their goodbyes in tears, Geanna asked Gerime when she could come home and he told her he would come and get her.

He wants people to remember Geanna as a happy child, full of life and full of love.

Gerime said, “She waited for me to come home from work everyday.”

He remembered her always playing and going to the park often, and running up to him whenever he would come home from work.

“I never had contact with the foster parents,” said Gerime. He was was unable to have any form of contact with Geanna over the years.

“I know she’s not in any pain anymore, she’s with God,” Gerime shared. “And I know he’s gonna wipe all that pain away that she suffered,” Gerime continued.

He took a moment to thank his friends and family for the outreach and support.

“Only thing I’m focused on now is getting justice for what she went through, and what she died for and remember her,” Gerime expressed as he described the system as “broken” for allowing this abuse to happen.

When it comes to Geanna’s birth mother, Gerime mentioned he has been in contact with her but hasn’t talked to her about the loss of their daughter and that she’s been dealing with her daughter’s death “differently.”

He was unable to share how he found out about the news of Geanna’s death. He was shocked to know the details of her death through news outlets.

“It’s so sad, it hurts so bad that someone can be this evil,” said Gerime.

“Geanna I love you, always loved you, Daddy’s always here for you,” he concluded.

