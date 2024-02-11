Paris 2024 unveils only purpose-built Olympics venue in city, five months ahead of Summer Games
By THOMAS ADAMSON and OLEG CETINIC
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — In a significant stride in its preparations for the 2024 Olympics, Paris has inaugurated the Adidas Arena at Porte de la Chapelle. It is the sole purpose-built site in the French capital for the upcoming Games. Situated in one of Paris’ poorest neighborhoods, the arena highlights the city’s pledges to the global sporting community and its local residents. The €138 million facility, constructed amidst challenges including steel supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, is intended to symbolize the city’s aspiration for a sustainable Games. The building features recycled materials and innovative features like a sensory room for attendees with cognitive disorders.