KCPD: 1-month-old infant allegedly died after being put into oven instead of crib

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — WARNING: THIS STORY IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

A Kansas City mother has been charged in the gruesome death of a 1-month-old child.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the Kansas City Police Department was called to a house near 41st Street and Forest Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found an unresponsive child who was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives said the circumstances around the child’s death were suspicious enough to cause concern and they began an investigation.

On Saturday, more information was released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, including charges against the infant’s mother, 25-year-old Mariah Thomas.

Reportedly, first responders at the scene noticed burns on the child, who was not breathing when they arrived. They said Thomas told them that she was putting the child down for a nap but accidentally put the child in the oven instead of the crib.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas “faces the Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree, Death of a Child.”

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued a statement, acknowledging the gruesome nature of the incident.

“We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene in order to issue these charges. We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.