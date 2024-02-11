Iraq says US troop drawdown talks will go on ‘as long as nothing disturbs the peace of the talks’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iraq and the U.S.-led military coalition have resumed meetings on how to draw down troops who have been deployed there for years combating the Islamic State. The two sides had held their first, long-awaited meeting Jan. 27, but those meetings had been put on pause following the deadly strike by Iran-backed militants on a base in Jordan that killed three service members. On Sunday, Iraq said the meetings will go on to chart a path to a new bilateral relationship “as long as nothing disturbs the peace of the talks.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.