Finns vote for a new president who will guide policy for the new NATO member and neighbor of Russia

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish voters are choosing between two experienced voters to be their next president. The winner’s main task will be to steer the Nordic country’s foreign and security policy now that it is a member of NATO, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Center-right former prime minister Alexander Stubb and former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, from the green left, largely agree on Finland’s foreign policy and security priorities. These include maintaining a hard line toward Moscow and Russia’s current leadership, strengthening security ties with Washington and the need to help Ukraine, both militarily and at a civilian level.

