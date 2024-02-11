After labor victory, Dartmouth players return to the basketball court
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The two Dartmouth players working to unionize their basketball team say other athletes have been reaching out to see if they can join the effort. Romeo Myrthil and Cade Haskins say they were bombarded with messages on social media since a National Labor Relations Board official ruled this week that the Big Green players are employees of the school with the right to form a union. The players say they have heard from other Dartmouth teams and others around the Ivy League. Dartmouth lost to Harvard on Saturday in its first game since the ruling.