54 people are confirmed dead in a landslide that buried a gold-mining village in south Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has risen to 54 with 63 people still missing. The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains. Davao de Oro’s provincial government said in a Facebook post on Sunday that 54 bodies had been retrieved. It said 32 residents survived with injuries but 63 remained missing. Officials have said among those missing were gold miners waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide struck and buried them. More than 1,100 families have been moved to evacuation centers for their safety.

