One of the attackers on an Istanbul election campaign event has been arrested, president says

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says one of the assailants who opened fire at an Istanbul campaign event for upcoming municipal elections has been caught. Erdogan condemned Saturday’s attack that critically wounded one woman and praised police and prosecutors for working to apprehend the other suspects. The attack took place as a candidate for mayor in one of Istanbul’s districts was visiting an association. Footage showed people firing from a white car before speeding away. Turkey will hold municipal elections on March 31. Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party hopes to retake many crucial cities and districts it lost to the opposition Republican People’s Party five years ago, including the country’s largest city, Istanbul, and capital, Ankara.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.