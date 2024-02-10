Vets at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station caring for injured puffin rescued on Miami Beach

By LYNN MARTINEZ, RUBÉN ROSARIO

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Veterinarians in Miami are taking care of a little bird after he was rescued by lifeguards who found him injured very far from home.

The feathered visitor is an Atlantic puffin that was found by Miami Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards, Thursday afternoon.

Puffins usually live in colder climates in the Northern Atlantic Ocean, making the bird’s appearance in South Florida more of a big surprise.

“I’ve been here 29 years with Miami Beach Ocean Rescue, and this is the first time that I’ve seen this kind of bird, very rare,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Lt. Juan Carlos Martinez.

The injured puffin was taken to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami for care.

“It’s very uncommon for a puffin to be this far south,” said Julie D’Errico, development associate at the station. “The last reported one was in West Palm Beach in 1986. They do spend their winters at sea, typically, but never this far south.”

Two lifeguards found the puffin in rough condition. Martinez helped transport the exotic bird to receive proper care, and he soon discovered the excitement surrounding the animal.

“It was very exciting. That crew over there at Pelican Harbor Marine, when I got there, they were just waiting for me over there,” he said. “They were so excited to have that kind of bird, because it’s pretty rare and exotic, you know, so that was beautiful.”

The little guy’s pretty far from his natural habitat.

D’Errico said puffins are normally found as far south as northern U.S. states.

When asked why did this one get so off track, D’Errico replied, “We suspect that this Atlantic puffin came to us because he’s young. He might have been flown off track, strong winds off the coast. It’s unsure why he washed up on our Miami shores, but we do know that, thankfully, a citizen found him, recognized his need, thankfully knew about the services we provide to the community and brought him to us.”

While the puffin is emaciated and in a touch-and-go situation, D’Errico said, there’s optimism for his recovery.

“We are hoping that he’ll start eating again soon. The medical team is doing everything they can to get him strong again, but he has a long way to go,” she said. “Thankfully, our veterinarians, our rehabers, our medical team are all here, thanks to the community’s support, to give him the care he needs to have a fighting chance.”

The veterinarians are not aren’t sure how long the recovery will take because it’s the first time they’ve dealt with a puffin, but they hope to rehabilitate him toward a full recovery so he can get return to the wild.

