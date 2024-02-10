The Lunar New Year of the Dragon flames colorful festivities across Asian nations and communities

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With fireworks, feasts and red envelopes stuffed with cash for the kids, numerous Asian nations and overseas communities have welcomed the arrival of the Lunar New Year. Festivities in Taiwan on Saturday were marked by appearances by newly elected president Lai Ching-te and the speaker of the Legislature, Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favors political unification with China. In her address, Tsai said Taiwan faced a continuing conflict between “freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism.” Taiwan, China and other areas saw highways clogged and flights fully booked as residents traveled home to visit family or took the one-week holiday as an opportunity to vacation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.