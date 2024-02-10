Teen accused of shooting tourist in Times Square charged with attempted murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night and then firing at a police officer is being charged as an adult with two counts of attempted murder. The New York Daily News reports the teenager, identified by police as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year, was ordered held without bail on Saturday. He also faces assault and weapons possession charges stemming from the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan.

