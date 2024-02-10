Stolen vehicle erupts in flames after crashing into Hop Haus restaurant in Southington

By JAY KENNEY

SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a building in Southington early Saturday.

Police first identified the vehicle at 3:15 a.m., traveling northbound on Old Turnpike Road.

Just minutes later, at 3:19 a.m., police officers reported seeing a bright flash in the sky near Main Street.

While checking the area of Plantsville Center, they observed a single-car motor vehicle crash involving the stolen vehicle.

The car had struck a utility pole, severing it and causing three transformers to be damaged.

Following the crash, the vehicle rested against Hop Haus at 28 West Main Street.

Flames erupted from the vehicle seconds later.

The Southington Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the blaze.

No structural damage was reported to the establishment.

Witnesses reported seeing an occupant running west on West Main Street from the vehicle.

A short time later, a juvenile with serious injuries approached an officer seeking medical attention.

The minor admitted to being in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash with another juvenile who fled on foot.

Police transported the injured juvenile to a hospital for evaluation and treatment; They were listed in stable condition.

The second juvenile involved in the incident has yet to be located by police, and he’s actively being sought for questioning by authorities.

Planstville Center remains closed while an accident reconstruction team conducts its investigation.

West Main Street will be closed between South Main Street and Summer Street for several hours while Eversource repairs damage to utility poles.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Schlitten of the Southington Police Department at 860-378-1600 ext. 2453 or SSchlitten@southingtonpolice.org.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

