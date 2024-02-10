Southwest winter storm moves into New Mexico; up to foot of snow possible in northeast mountains

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A series of winter storms that wreaked havoc in Southern California early this week and left 3 feet of snow in northern Arizona continues to move east into New Mexico. As much as a foot of snow was possible in some mountain areas. A stretch of U.S. highway south of the Colorado line was closed Saturday. A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of north-central and northeast New Mexico until 5 a.m. Sunday. That includes the Sante Fe area, where up to 14 inches of snow is possible in the mountains to the east. National Park officials closed Bandelier National Monument near Los Alamos.

