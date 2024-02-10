Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, kills at least 7

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, killed at least seven people overnight, including three children, the regional governor says. He said Saturday that the Iranian-made Shahed drone hit civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district fn the city, causing a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses. Ukraine’s interior minister said that more than 50 people had been evacuated from the blaze and that emergency workers had contained it by Saturday morning. The Ukrainian air force said air defense systems destroyed 23 out of 31 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight. The drones primarily targeted the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern province of Odesa, the statement said.

