Man who attacked Las Vegas judge during sentencing now indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who leaped over a judicial bench and attacked a Nevada judge during a sentencing hearing in Las Vegas last month that was captured in a courtroom video that went viral has now been indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder. A grand jury returned the nine-count indictment against Deobra Redden in Las Vegas on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled Feb. 29. Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus was about to deliver Redden’s sentence in an attempted battery case on Jan. 3 when he lunged over the bench at her. A week laterthe judge sentenced him to up to four years in prison for the battery charge..

