Indonesians join the final campaign events before the presidential election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The three candidates in Indonesia’s presidential election have held their final campaign events in front of tens of thousands of people, four days before citizens cast their votes in the world’s third-largest democracy. Two former governors are trailing ex-special forces general Prabowo Subianto in the race. He has chosen the son of the current president as his running mate. Even though they have held several massive in-person campaign events, the three contenders mostly campaigned through social media, reflecting increasing internet access even in rural areas. Nearly 205 million Indonesians, predominantly young people, are eligible to vote in Wednesday’s presidential and legislative elections in the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.