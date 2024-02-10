A helicopter headed for the Vegas area crashes in the Mojave Desert with 6 people aboard

Authorities say a helicopter carrying six people has crashed near a small town in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. KABC-TV reports that the helicopter went down Friday evening near Baker, a town of 700 people about 95 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The station reports that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. and was en route to Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed about 10 p.m. The sheriff’s department says they have not been able to locate any survivors and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.