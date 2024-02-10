Dutch woman and her 2 adult children die in a hiking accident in western Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say three Dutch citizens have been found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident. Police said in a statement Saturday that the mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud. The 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son had set off on a hike Wednesday morning and had not been heard from since then. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path. The mother and her daughter were on vacation in Switzerland, while the son lived in the region.

