Dogs in glittery costumes parade in Rio de Janeiro as pet lovers kick off Carnival

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — In the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, dozens of dogs have taken part in a costumed procession as Carnival celebrations kick off. In a beachside neighborhood, pups of all sizes and breeds paraded alongside their owners in costumes ranging from mermaids and superheroes to butterflies and clowns. The pups and their owners braved searing temperatures to take part in the parade, a beloved Carnival fixture. Organizers distributed water and treats, as canine participants panted in the shade. One of the dog owners, Veronica Beck, says the party is a “moment of joy,” and a fitting way to celebrate, as dogs also bring joy to their owners’ lives.

