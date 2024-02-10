Baby in Kansas City, Missouri, dies after her mother mistakenly put her in an oven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An infant in Missouri died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven. Mariah Thomas of Kansas City is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were announced Saturday. Court records do not yet show if Thomas has an attorney. Police were called to a home Friday afternoon. A probable cause statement says responders found the child with apparent burns. The statement says responders were told by a witness that the mother “put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib.” The statement did not offer an explanation about how that mistake was made.

