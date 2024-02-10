Baby dies after being found unresponsive at illegal daycare in South Nashville

By Caleb Wethington and Brendan Tierney

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 6-month-old girl died after being found unresponsive at an illegal daycare in South Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A woman called 911 from an apartment in the 400 block of Welshwood Drive on Thursday afternoon, police said. When paramedics got on the scene, they found the girl unresponsive and called the police.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Police said a woman fed the baby at about noon and put her down for a nap. Later, when attempting to wake the girl, she wouldn’t wake up.

The girl’s family is from Honduras and told WSMV4 through a translator their 6-month-old was named Madison. She was the youngest of three girls who had also gone to the woman for daycare when they were little.

They are heartbroken and looking for answers about what happened to their baby.

The apartment was an illegally run daycare and officers found more than 10 children were at the residence, according to MNPD. The Department of Child Services is investigating this death and the illegal daycare.

The medical examiner is working to determine the manner of death of the girl. Police said no foul play, neglect or trauma is expected.

The girl’s death is unclassified, according to MNPD. No charges have been filed at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.