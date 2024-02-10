$50K award offered for information about deaths of 3 endangered gray wolves in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal agency is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the deaths of three endangered gray wolves from the same southern Oregon pack. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serivce says in a statement that the collars from two gray wolves sent a mortality signal Dec. 29. State wildlife officials responded and found three dead wolves, two with collars and one without. The collared wolves were an adult breeding female and a subadult from the Gearhart Mountain Pack. The other wolf killed was also a subadult. Officials did not indicate in the statement how the wolves died. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it is aware of seven wolves remaining in the pack, including a breeding male.

