2 Spanish police officers die when their patrol craft is smashed by a suspected drug boat

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say that two officers have been killed when a speedboat suspected of belonging to drug smugglers smashed into their patrol craft. The Civil Guard says the incident occurred late on Friday when the patrol craft was tasked with identifying speedboats spotted in the southern port of Barbate. Video footage showed how one speedboat slammed into the patrol craft in the port’s waters. The Civil Guard has arrested eight suspects.

