Wisconsin has been hit with its first-ever February tornado

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed the first-ever February tornado in the state of Wisconsin. The tornado was spotted Thursday just south of Madison. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it is the first time a tornado was confirmed during the second month of the year in the state since records have been kept. Early reports to Rock County officials said about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures were damaged. The Wisconsin State Journal says minor injuries were reported as of early Friday. A supervisor from Rock County 911 told the newspaper that law enforcement reported a tornado touching down in several areas of the county.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.