Skip to Content
News

The CASA Goes Mardi Gras event is being held tonight in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:41 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Community members are being invited to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's second annual Mardi Gras fundraiser today! The "Casa Goes Mardi Gras" event is being held later this evening starting at 5:30 and ending at 9:30 tonight, February 9.

 It'll be downtown at the Phantom Canyon Brewing Company. Tickets are $125 and include a Cajun-style buffet dinner with a king cake, mask-making, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds from the event will go toward Casa programs which helps offer services to abused and neglected children.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content