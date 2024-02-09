The CASA Goes Mardi Gras event is being held tonight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Community members are being invited to CASA of the Pikes Peak Region's second annual Mardi Gras fundraiser today! The "Casa Goes Mardi Gras" event is being held later this evening starting at 5:30 and ending at 9:30 tonight, February 9.

It'll be downtown at the Phantom Canyon Brewing Company. Tickets are $125 and include a Cajun-style buffet dinner with a king cake, mask-making, a silent auction, and more! All proceeds from the event will go toward Casa programs which helps offer services to abused and neglected children.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, click here.