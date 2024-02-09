Texas woman is sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening judge overseeing Trump documents case

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to threatening a federal judge in Florida who is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents was sentenced. Prosecutors on Friday said Tiffani Gish of Houston was sentenced to three years in prison. Gish pleaded guilty last year to threatening U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. Prosecutors say Gish left voicemails threatening to kill the judge while claiming to be a member of several military combat units. Cannon has set a May trial date for the case brought forth against Trump by federal officials for keeping classified documents in his Florida home.

