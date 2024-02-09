Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane has collided with a vehicle after it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where Interstate 75 heads east toward Fort Lauderdale. The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet with five people aboard. It was not immediately known whether there were any injuries or fatalities among those aboard the plane or anyone on the interstate. Troopers say the southbound lanes are closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes.

