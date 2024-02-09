Scarlett Johansson and Dan Marino have fun with almost being champions in Super Bowl commercial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Actor Scarlett Johansson and NFL legend Dan Marino come from different professions, but they have two things in common: Both have a sweet tooth and an infatuation with M&Ms. Johansson and Marino will star in the Super Bowl commercial that will focus on the candy being the comfort fun food while watching the big game. Both will be placed in a humorous scenario around the theme, poking fun at their respective “almost champion” status from her Oscars and his Super Bowl loss. The commercial will also have guest appearances from former NFL players Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.