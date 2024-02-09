Salida woman charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a woman Thursday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child after she allegedly took explicit pictures of children she was babysitting and then shared them with an unknown person online.

According to the CCSO, they were contacted by detectives with the Salida Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 8 about the woman and then both agencies interviewed her.

The CCSO said after the interview, they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested her later the same evening.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Brittany Smith from Salida. She was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony, the CCSO said. She was held with no bond and was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 9.