Skip to Content
News

Salida woman charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child

MGN
By
Published 3:00 PM

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a woman Thursday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child after she allegedly took explicit pictures of children she was babysitting and then shared them with an unknown person online.

According to the CCSO, they were contacted by detectives with the Salida Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 8 about the woman and then both agencies interviewed her.

The CCSO said after the interview, they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested her later the same evening.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Brittany Smith from Salida. She was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony, the CCSO said. She was held with no bond and was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 9.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content