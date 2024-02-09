Proposed mine outside Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp nears approval despite environment damage concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company’s plan to mine near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp is nearing approval by Georgia regulators, despite conservationists’ concerns that it could irreparably damage the swamp and its vast wildlife refuge. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division on Friday released drafts of three permits that would allow Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine outside the swamp. Atlanta environmental attorney Josh Marks described the development as a potential “death warrant” for what he called Georgia’s “greatest natural treasure.” Some scientists have warned mining could impair the swamp’s ability to hold water and increase droughts. Georgia regulators say impacts will be minimal. Twin Pines President Steve Ingle applauded regulators and promised to help protect the Okefenokee.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.