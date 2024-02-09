Police in a Maine city ask residents to shelter in place after gunfire at a busy intersection

SACO, Maine (AP) — Police in Saco, Maine, have asked residents to shelter in place while they searched for suspects after an exchange of gunfire and vehicle crash in a busy intersection spurred a brief city-wide lockdown of schools. Police say the reports of gunshots came in at about the same time as the multi-vehicle crash in downtown Saco. The crash involved a school bus that had children on board, though no children were hurt. Police said they were searching for four people who fled from one of the cars involved in the crash.

