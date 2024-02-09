Fort Collins, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Rashaan Mbemba came off the bench to score 13 points to lead Colorado State to a 66-47 win over San Jose State

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.