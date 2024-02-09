Man accused of stalking outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home to receive psychiatric treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer’s Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment. Thirty-three-year-old David Crowe was arrested three times late last month in front of the pop star’s home in Manhattan’s exclusive Tribeca neighborhood. Prosecutors say the case against Crowe was dismissed after a psychiatric exam. He will be committed to the custody of the Office of Mental Health to receive treatment. Crowe’s lawyer said she was pleased because her client needs treatment, not jail.

