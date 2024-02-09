‘It’ll be awesome’: Wounded vet gifted trip to Super Bowl by TJ Watt

By Jessob Reisbeck

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — There will be around 70,000 people, including countless celebrities at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11 — but no one more deserving than Adam Alexander.

He’s not a celebrity but he is a hero.

The wounded Wisconsin vet was gifted a trip to the big game by NFL superstar, and Pewaukee native, TJ Watt.

“I’m going to the Super Bowl! It’s still strange to say. I’m going to the Super Bowl, and I get to hang out with TJ Watt when I’m there. So my mind is officially blown and it has been since I got the news. It still hasn’t completely sunk in,” said Alexander.

Alexander was a civil affairs specialist in the Army Reserve. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 where he was injured by sniper fire, and given a 5% chance to live.

Fast forward to now, the die-hard Green Bay Packers fan is headed to the Super Bowl on an all-expense paid trip, thanks to the Disabled American Veterans Organization, the USAA, and TJ Watt.

“It’s unbelievable because he’s Wisconsin royalty. I was gutted when the Packers traded out of the first round that year and passed on him,” Alexander said. “It’ll be awesome to meet him and thank him for the opportunity to come to the big game.”

That meeting is set to take place on Friday in Vegas, and CBS 58 is planning on being there for the special moment.

