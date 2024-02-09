ISU defends its decision to give Russians bronze medal from Beijing Olympics after doping case

The governing body that oversees figure skating has defended its decision to award the bronze medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics to the Russian squad. That decision comes despite the disqualification of team member Kamila Valieva for a highly publicized doping violation that caused a reshuffling of the medals. The ISU stripped the Russians of the 10 points she had earned in each of her two events, but it declined to bump up the placement of athletes that finished below her. While the U.S. became gold medalists and Japan took silver, the decision still left Russia one point ahead of Canada for third.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.