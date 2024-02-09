Skip to Content
Here’s how to beat the hype and overcome loneliness on Valentine’s Day

By LEANNE ITALIE
AP Lifestyles Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that haters love to hate. It feels forced, commercialized and downright expensive to pull off if expectations are to be met. This is the first Valentine’s Day since the U.S. surgeon general issued a public health advisory declaring loneliness and isolation an epidemic with dire consequences. Therapists and public health experts see a way out for many doing without romantic love. The first step: Stop comparing yourself to others and look inward for your joy. The second step: Plan ahead, whether it’s Galentine’s Day with friends or taking yourself out to the theater.

Associated Press

