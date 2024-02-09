GOP contest shifts to critical South Carolina primary after Trump notches another dominant win
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After winning Nevada’s Republican caucuses late Thursday night, Former President Donald Trump is heading to Pennsylvania for a speech before the National Rifle Association. Trump will headline the NRA’s Presidential Forum, which is being held as part of the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania is expected to be a critical swing state in November. Trump had no competition in Nevada after Nikki Haley, his last remaining major rival, chose to skip the state’s caucuses in favor of participating in an earlier primary that offered no deleates.