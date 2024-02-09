Georgia Republicans say Fani Willis inquiry isn’t a ‘witch hunt,’ but Democrats doubt good faith

ATLANTA (AP) — The Republican leading a Georgia state Senate committee to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says he seeks just the facts. But the lead Democrat begrudgingly serving on the panel said after its first meeting Friday that she doubts the committee can overcome its partisan origins. The panel is supposed to probe whether Willis did anything wrong in the criminal case against Donald Trump after she acknowledged a “personal relationship” with a special prosecutor she hired. Unusually for a Georgia legislative panel, the committee has the power to issue subpoenas and to require people testify under oath. The panel can’t sanction or remove Willis. It can only recommend changes in state spending or laws.

