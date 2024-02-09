DNC files federal complaint alleging RFK Jr.’s super PAC is working too closely with his campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee has filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission, accusing presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. of a “ballot access scheme.” It argues that constitutes illegal coordination with a super PAC supporting Kennedy’s independent bid for the White House. In a complaint filed Friday, the committee alleges that the Super PAC, American Values 2024, is working to collect signatures to ensure Kennedy is on the November ballot in key states, but will have to “integrate their expenses” with the campaign in ways that violate federal election rules in order to do so. In response, American Values likened the complaint to “political games.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

