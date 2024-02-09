Canon City PD attempting to I.D. man suspected of using counterfeit money

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public to help identify a man who is suspected of using counterfeit money.

The CCPD did not specify where or when the man pictured above allegedly passed counterfeit money, just that he is suspected of doing so.

If you have any information on the identity of this person or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Canon City Police Department.