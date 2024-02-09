An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts during a murder trial resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts to her bailiff during a murder trial will resign. In a settlement agreement filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, District Judge Traci Soderstrom agreed to resign on Friday and never again seek a judicial office in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane IV had recommended Soderstrom be removed from the bench following an investigation that found she mocked prosecutors, laughed at the bailiff’s comment about a prosecutor’s genitals, praised the defense attorney and called the prosecutor’s key witness a liar.

