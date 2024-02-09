A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes greater Los Angeles. No reports of significant damage
By STEFANIE DAZIO AND JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the Southern California coast near Malibu. The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at 1:47 p.m. Friday at a depth of about 8 miles. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. Some people described the quake as a jolt. Others spoke of more of a swaying motion. A seismologist says no damage should be expected and it is “sort of run-of-the-mill for earthquake country.”