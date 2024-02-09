200-foot radio station tower stolen without a trace in Alabama, silencing small town’s voice

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — A radio station manager says the theft of its giant tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and surrounding county. Authorities say a thief or thieves made off with the 200-foot tower, which was discovered missing Feb. 2. That shut down WJLX Radio in Jasper, Alabama. So far, no arrests have been made. WJLX General Manager Brett Elmore says a nearby building that stored important equipment was also vandalized, with every piece of equipment inside stolen. The station had no insurance on any of it, and he estimates that it will take $60,000 to $100,000 to rebuild.

