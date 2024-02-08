US conducts new airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The U.S. military has conducted new airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The U.S. Central Command said Friday that American forces destroyed four explosive-loaded drone boats and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missile launchers that could target vessels in the Red Sea. It said the targets presented an imminent threat and that the strikes will make waters safer for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels. The Houthis have not acknowledged the losses. Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive in Gaza. In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.

By The Associated Press

