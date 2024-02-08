UN chief urges all nations to do everything possible to stop the ‘horrible’ war in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is urging the international community to mobilize and do everything possible to stop the war in Sudan, saying “what is happening is horrible.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is no military solution to the conflict between forces supporting rival generals that began in mid-April 2023. And he stressed that continued fighting “will not bring any solution so we must stop this as soon as possible.” He told a U.N. press conference Thursday that it’s time for the head of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo— to start talking about ending the conflict, which has killed at least 12,000 people.

