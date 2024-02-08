Tennessee House advances bill addressing fire alarms in response to Nashville school shooting
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee House has unanimously advanced legislation requiring that schools determine the cause of a fire alarm being triggered before instructing children leave a classroom. The proposal passed Thursday is in response to a Nashville elementary school shooting last year. Smoke from the shooter’s weapon triggered the school’s fire alarm,. Some students and teachers were unaware what was going on when they heard it. The confusion ultimately led to the death of a third grader. Families whose children survived the shooting at The Covenant School broke out in applause after the bill passed. The proposal must now clear the Senate.